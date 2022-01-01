Go
Toast

Edera

Edera Italian Eatery offers a fresh interpretation of classic Italian dishes. Imagined by renowned chef Mike Randolph, you'll find our menu to be elevated enough for a special night out, while also being approachable enough for everyday fare. We invite you to experience our brand new dining room, or dine alfresco alongside towering ivy walls in our Italian-style courtyard. We look forward to serving you!

48 Maryland Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza$17.00
Tomato, Basil, & Mozzarella
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Prosciutto Pizza$19.00
Tomato, Mozzarrella, Roasted Mushroom, Volpi Heritage Prosciutto
Vendor Fee$25.00
Salsiccia Pizza$19.00
House made Pork Sausage, Mozzarella, Kale, Garlic, & Calabrian Chili
Broccolini$7.00
Grilled Broccolini, Bagna Cauda, Parmesan Reggiano
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Caesar Salad$12.00
Egg, Bread Crumb, Parmesan & Lemon
Cauliflower$7.00
Roasted Cauliflower, brown butter, capers, bread crumbs
See full menu

Location

48 Maryland Plaza

Saint Louis MO

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kaldi's Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brasserie by Niche

No reviews yet

Brasserie by Niche offers a menu of French bistro fare with perfected interpretations of classic dishes. Recognizable by its bright red exterior, Brasserie by Niche offers an approachable, lively dining experience with its warm, inviting atmosphere, pressed-tin ceiling, and checkered tablecloths covered with butcher paper.
The 90-seat restaurant pairs its simple, uncomplicated food from Executive Chef Evy Swoboda and exquisite desserts from Executive Pastry Chef Elise Mensing, with an extensive list of French wines curated by General Manager Jennifer Masur, as well as craft beer and signature cocktail selections crafted by Bar Manager Melinda Cooper.
Brasserie’s noteworthy brunch and patio also serve as a destination for locals and visitors alike. A nod to nostalgia, Chef Craft kept the bustling bistro ambiance alive as homage to the space’s former life as Chez Leon, a go-to spot for chef and his wife, Suzie, when they first moved to St. Louis.

Tenderloin Room reopen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zenwich - St. Louis

No reviews yet

Fast casual sandwiches with Asian inspired flavors. Now serving ramen for both dine in and takeout. Take the journey to the East and visit us!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston