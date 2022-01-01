Edgartown restaurants you'll love

Edgartown restaurants
Toast
  • Edgartown

Edgartown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Chicken
Must-try Edgartown restaurants

Great Harbor Market image

 

Great Harbor Market

199 Upper Main Street, Edgartown

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Burrito$8.99
2 eggs, peppers, onions, wrap, choice of 1 meat, choice of cheese and salsa
Egg Sandwich$6.99
2 over easy egg, american cheese, choice of meat on english muffin
Steak and Cheese$12.99
Shaved Steak, American Cheese, toasted on a Sub Roll
More about Great Harbor Market
Atlantic Fish & Chophouse image

 

Atlantic Fish & Chophouse

2 Main Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIED ARTICHOKE$18.00
MARINATED ARTICHOKES, HARISSA & LEMON PRESERVED AIOLI
CHOPPED KALE SALAD$16.00
ROASTED PEANUTS, SHREDDED CABBAGES, CILANTRO LEAF, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS, PINE NUT DRESSING, PARMESANO REGGIANO
TRUFFLE FRIES$12.00
GARNISHED WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL AND PARMESAN CHEESE
More about Atlantic Fish & Chophouse
Town Bar and Grill MV image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Town Bar and Grill MV

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beet Salad$17.00
mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved almonds, goat cheese crumble, white wine vinaigrette
Town Burger$20.00
fried pickles, tomato, iceberg lettuce, cheddar, garlic aioli
Smash Burger$19.00
two 4oz patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, special sauce
More about Town Bar and Grill MV
Right Fork Dine Out image

 

Right Fork Dine Out

23 Kelley Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
B.A.L.T$12.00
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on sourdough
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar, heirloom tomato, cilantro lime crema on a ciabatta
The Classic$10.00
Souffléd egg, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, arugula, dijonnaise on ciabata
More about Right Fork Dine Out
Atria image

SOUPS

Atria

137 Upper Main Street, Edgartown

Avg 4.1 (846 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Battered Cod Box$25.00
fish n' chips, wedge fries, coleslaw
McRip Off Burger$25.00
two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun
Atria Classic Burger$25.00
all the fixin's served on the side. burger, cheddar, onion relish, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, tarragon aioli, applewood bacon
More about Atria
Sharky's Cantina image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sharky's Cantina

266 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)
We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! Market conditions are not good right now, so expect shortages and price increases on wings this summer.
TACO SALAD BOWLS$13.99
Taco Salad Bowl comes in a golden crispy tortilla with rice, your choice of beans, shredded iceberg and cabbage, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and fresh salsa (pico)
BUILD-UR-OWN NACHOS! 9”$12.99
We start you off with chips, cheese, pico & pickled jalapeños...Our nachos have received international fame...literally. The 9" are large, and we dont just thrown stuff on top, we layer the ingredients and our average nacho has 19 levels! Feeling really hungry? Upgrade to the Colossal 11" Nacho platter and sleep well tonight!
More about Sharky's Cantina
Katama Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Katama Kitchen

12 Mattakesett Way, Edgartown

Avg 2.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$16.00
More about Katama Kitchen
19 Raw | 19 Prime image

 

19 Raw | 19 Prime

19 Church Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zip-Up Hoodie$55.00
More about 19 Raw | 19 Prime
Restaurant banner

 

20 Prime

19 Church Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 20 Prime

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edgartown

Cake

French Fries

Burritos

Tacos

