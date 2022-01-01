Edgartown restaurants you'll love
More about Great Harbor Market
Great Harbor Market
199 Upper Main Street, Edgartown
|Popular items
|Meat Burrito
|$8.99
2 eggs, peppers, onions, wrap, choice of 1 meat, choice of cheese and salsa
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.99
2 over easy egg, american cheese, choice of meat on english muffin
|Steak and Cheese
|$12.99
Shaved Steak, American Cheese, toasted on a Sub Roll
More about Atlantic Fish & Chophouse
Atlantic Fish & Chophouse
2 Main Street, Edgartown
|Popular items
|FRIED ARTICHOKE
|$18.00
MARINATED ARTICHOKES, HARISSA & LEMON PRESERVED AIOLI
|CHOPPED KALE SALAD
|$16.00
ROASTED PEANUTS, SHREDDED CABBAGES, CILANTRO LEAF, CUCUMBERS, RED ONIONS, PINE NUT DRESSING, PARMESANO REGGIANO
|TRUFFLE FRIES
|$12.00
GARNISHED WITH WHITE TRUFFLE OIL AND PARMESAN CHEESE
More about Town Bar and Grill MV
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Town Bar and Grill MV
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$17.00
mixed greens, roasted beets, shaved almonds, goat cheese crumble, white wine vinaigrette
|Town Burger
|$20.00
fried pickles, tomato, iceberg lettuce, cheddar, garlic aioli
|Smash Burger
|$19.00
two 4oz patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, special sauce
More about Right Fork Dine Out
Right Fork Dine Out
23 Kelley Street, Edgartown
|Popular items
|B.A.L.T
|$12.00
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli on sourdough
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar, heirloom tomato, cilantro lime crema on a ciabatta
|The Classic
|$10.00
Souffléd egg, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, arugula, dijonnaise on ciabata
More about Atria
SOUPS
Atria
137 Upper Main Street, Edgartown
|Popular items
|Crispy Battered Cod Box
|$25.00
fish n' chips, wedge fries, coleslaw
|McRip Off Burger
|$25.00
two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun
|Atria Classic Burger
|$25.00
all the fixin's served on the side. burger, cheddar, onion relish, roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, tarragon aioli, applewood bacon
More about Sharky's Cantina
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Sharky's Cantina
266 Upper Main St, Edgartown
|Popular items
|FAMOUS BONE-IN WINGS (WITH BONES)
We never like the word 'best', because it really is an individual decision, but our wings are at the top of the pile not just on the island, but anywhere. With 19 sauces and dry rubs, you cannot go wrong. Try the Mango Habanero dry rub or our Tango Mango teriyaki sauce...so many great options! Market conditions are not good right now, so expect shortages and price increases on wings this summer.
|TACO SALAD BOWLS
|$13.99
Taco Salad Bowl comes in a golden crispy tortilla with rice, your choice of beans, shredded iceberg and cabbage, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and fresh salsa (pico)
|BUILD-UR-OWN NACHOS! 9”
|$12.99
We start you off with chips, cheese, pico & pickled jalapeños...Our nachos have received international fame...literally. The 9" are large, and we dont just thrown stuff on top, we layer the ingredients and our average nacho has 19 levels! Feeling really hungry? Upgrade to the Colossal 11" Nacho platter and sleep well tonight!
More about Katama Kitchen
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Katama Kitchen
12 Mattakesett Way, Edgartown
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$16.00
More about 19 Raw | 19 Prime
19 Raw | 19 Prime
19 Church Street, Edgartown
|Popular items
|Zip-Up Hoodie
|$55.00