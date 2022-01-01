Edgartown bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Edgartown

Town Bar and Grill MV image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Town Bar and Grill MV

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Town Burger$20.00
fried pickles, tomato, iceberg lettuce, cheddar, garlic aioli
Smash Burger$19.00
two 4oz patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, special sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Fried Chicken, pickles, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon & Cole Slaw
Town Bar and Grill MV
Atria image

SOUPS

Atria

137 Upper Main Street, Edgartown

Avg 4.1 (846 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fast Eddie Burger$25.00
burger, applewood smoked bacon, crushed avocado, american cheese, ailoi, over easy egg
McRip Off Burger$25.00
two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun
Frenchy Burger$25.00
burger, st. andre cheese, truffle ailoi, cabernet roasted onion jam, arugula, crispy prosciutto
Atria
19 Raw | 19 Prime image

 

19 Raw | 19 Prime

19 Church Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zip-Up Hoodie$55.00
19 Raw | 19 Prime
Restaurant banner

 

20 Prime

19 Church Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
20 Prime

