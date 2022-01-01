Avocado rolls in Edgartown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edgartown restaurants that serve avocado rolls
The Seafood Shanty
31 Dock Street, Edgartown
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$12.00
More about The Seafood Shanty
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Town Bar and Grill MV
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown
Avg 4
(273 reviews)
Avocado Roll (cooked)
$11.00
Avocado
Tamago Avocado Roll (Cooked)
$12.00
Tamago( cooked egg). Avocado
Yellowtail Avocado Roll
$13.00
Yellowtail, avocado
More about Town Bar and Grill MV
