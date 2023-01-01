Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Edgartown

Edgartown restaurants
Edgartown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Morning Glory Farm - MV

120 Meshacket Rd, Edgartown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.95
MGF's chicken salad with MGF lettuce and tomato (when in season) on your choice of MGF's own multigrain or white bread.
More about Morning Glory Farm - MV
Restaurant banner

 

Blackbird Cafe - Edgartown - 19 N. Water Street

19 North Water Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Wrap with Cranberry & Walnut$12.00
Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine in a whole wheat wrap.
More about Blackbird Cafe - Edgartown - 19 N. Water Street

Map

Map

