Chicken salad in Edgartown

Morning Glory Farm - MV
120 Meshacket Rd, Edgartown
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$12.95
MGF's chicken salad with MGF lettuce and tomato (when in season) on your choice of MGF's own multigrain or white bread.
Blackbird Cafe - Edgartown - 19 N. Water Street
19 North Water Street, Edgartown
|Chicken Salad Wrap with Cranberry & Walnut
|$12.00
Cape Cod style chicken salad made with mayo, celery, cranberry, walnuts & a touch of honey served with romaine in a whole wheat wrap.