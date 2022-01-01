Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Edgartown

Edgartown restaurants
Edgartown restaurants that serve lobsters

The Seafood Shanty

31 Dock Street, Edgartown

Lobster Quesadilla$24.99
Four tortilla stuffed with chinks of lobster meat, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Served with pineapple-mango salsa and soure cream.
Steamed Lobster$29.99
Whole steamed lobster fresh from the North Atlantic. Served with fries.
Lobster Roll$30.99
Tender chunks of chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery on a toasted torpedo roll. Served with a garden salad.
BLACK TRUFFLE LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE image

 

Atlantic Fish & Chophouse

2 Main Street, Edgartown

BLACK TRUFFLE LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE$29.00
ORECCHIETTE PASTA, LOBSTER, SUMMER TRUFFLES, SAUCE AU FROMAGE
