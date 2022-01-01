Lobsters in Edgartown
Edgartown restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Seafood Shanty
The Seafood Shanty
31 Dock Street, Edgartown
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$24.99
Four tortilla stuffed with chinks of lobster meat, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Served with pineapple-mango salsa and soure cream.
|Steamed Lobster
|$29.99
Whole steamed lobster fresh from the North Atlantic. Served with fries.
|Lobster Roll
|$30.99
Tender chunks of chilled lobster meat lightly tossed with mayo and celery on a toasted torpedo roll. Served with a garden salad.