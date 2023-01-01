Muffins in Edgartown
Morning Glory Farm - MV
120 Meshacket Rd, Edgartown
|FARMER'S DAUGHTER
|$7.95
Veggie sandwich with grilled eggplant, roasted red pepper, sauteed mushrooms, and salad greens on your choice ciabatta or English muffin. An excellent vegetarian option!
|MUFFIN OF THE DAY
|$3.25
Homemade muffin, chosen daily by our bakers!
|BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
|$3.25
Morning Glory's house made blueberry muffin, made with Maine wild blueberries.