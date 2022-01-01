Quesadillas in Edgartown
Edgartown restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about The Seafood Shanty
The Seafood Shanty
31 Dock Street, Edgartown
|Lobster Quesadilla
|$24.99
Four tortilla stuffed with chinks of lobster meat, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Served with pineapple-mango salsa and soure cream.
More about Sharky's Cantina
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Sharky's Cantina
266 Upper Main St, Edgartown
|NEW! STEAK & CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$19.99
It’s not from Philly, and that’s OK! Enjoy our marinated steak, grilled onions & peppers, jack cheddar cheese and silky queso ‘nacho cheese’ inside a perfectly grilled tortilla! Is it better than Philly? :)
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA
|$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheddar cheese, bacon shredded lettuce and ranch dressing are all stuffed inside our perfectly grill toasted flour tortilla.
|CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA
|$15.99
It's like our Big Macadilla with a little less stuff! Enjoy crumbled burger patties with Cheese and then you can add what you want to it!