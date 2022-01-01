Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Edgartown

Edgartown restaurants
Edgartown restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Seafood Shanty

31 Dock Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Quesadilla$24.99
Four tortilla stuffed with chinks of lobster meat, cheddar and monterey jack cheese. Served with pineapple-mango salsa and soure cream.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Sharky's Cantina

266 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NEW! STEAK & CHEESE QUESADILLA$19.99
It’s not from Philly, and that’s OK! Enjoy our marinated steak, grilled onions & peppers, jack cheddar cheese and silky queso ‘nacho cheese’ inside a perfectly grilled tortilla! Is it better than Philly? :)
CHICKEN BACON RANCH QUESADILLA$15.99
Grilled chicken breast, jack cheddar cheese, bacon shredded lettuce and ranch dressing are all stuffed inside our perfectly grill toasted flour tortilla.
CHEESEBURGER QUESADILLA$15.99
It's like our Big Macadilla with a little less stuff! Enjoy crumbled burger patties with Cheese and then you can add what you want to it!
