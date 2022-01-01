Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Edgartown

Go
Edgartown restaurants
Toast

Edgartown restaurants that serve sashimi

Consumer pic

 

The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450

31 Dock Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Deluxe$36.00
Fifteen assorted pieces of sashimi.
Sashimi Salad$16.00
Raw tuna, salmon, yellowtail, steamed shrimp, kani and avocado with a ginger dressing.
More about The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Town Bar and Grill MV - Edgartown

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nigiri & Sashimi Combo$36.00
A mix of 5 pcs of Nigiri and 3 pcs of Sashimi plus Salmon roll
Sashimi 7pcs mix$27.00
Mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail
Sashimi 12pcs Mix$44.00
More about Town Bar and Grill MV - Edgartown

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgartown

Avocado Rolls

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Rolls

Clams

Tacos

Tuna Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Edgartown to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (25 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (539 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (537 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (595 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (921 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston