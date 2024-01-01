Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Steak frites in
Edgartown
/
Edgartown
/
Steak Frites
Edgartown restaurants that serve steak frites
Wharf Pub
3 Main St, Edgartown
No reviews yet
COULOTTE STEAK
$38.00
More about Wharf Pub
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown
Avg 4
(273 reviews)
BBQ Steak Tip Frites*
$34.00
House fries, bourbon BBQ.
More about Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
