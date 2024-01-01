Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak frites in Edgartown

Edgartown restaurants
Edgartown restaurants that serve steak frites

Wharf Pub

3 Main St, Edgartown

No reviews yet
Takeout
COULOTTE STEAK$38.00
More about Wharf Pub
Town Bar and Grill MV image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown

227 Upper Main St, Edgartown

Avg 4 (273 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ Steak Tip Frites*$34.00
House fries, bourbon BBQ.
More about Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown

