Tuna rolls in
Edgartown
/
Edgartown
/
Tuna Rolls
Edgartown restaurants that serve tuna rolls
The Seafood Shanty
31 Dock Street, Edgartown
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$13.00
More about The Seafood Shanty
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Town Bar and Grill MV
227 Upper Main St, Edgartown
Avg 4
(273 reviews)
Tuna Avocado Roll
$14.00
Tuna, avocado
More about Town Bar and Grill MV
