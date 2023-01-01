Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Edgartown

Go
Edgartown restaurants
Toast

Edgartown restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Item pic

 

Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street

199 Upper Main Street, Edgartown

Avg 3 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Burrito$9.99
2 eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado, wrap and salsa
More about Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
Item pic

 

Blackbird Cafe - Edgartown - 19 N. Water Street

19 North Water Street, Edgartown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Farmhouse Veggie Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper in a soft tortilla wrap
More about Blackbird Cafe - Edgartown - 19 N. Water Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgartown

Cake

Greek Salad

Clams

Fish And Chips

Braised Short Ribs

Salmon

Salad Wrap

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Edgartown to explore

Oak Bluffs

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (614 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1045 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston