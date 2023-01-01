Veggie burritos in Edgartown
Edgartown restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
199 Upper Main Street, Edgartown
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.99
2 eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado, wrap and salsa
More about Blackbird Cafe - Edgartown - 19 N. Water Street
Blackbird Cafe - Edgartown - 19 N. Water Street
19 North Water Street, Edgartown
|Farmhouse Veggie Burrito
|$15.00
Scrambled eggs with cheddar-jack cheese & loaded with sautéed fresh veggies - red onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper in a soft tortilla wrap