Go
Edge of the Universe image
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Edge of the Universe

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarStar

18 Reviews

6070 Maple St

Omaha, NE 68104

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markThemed
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

6070 Maple St, Omaha NE 68104

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Benson's best specialty burritos and tacos!

Yoshitomo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bärchen Beer Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!

Edge of the Universe

orange star5.0 • 18 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston