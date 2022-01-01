Go
Detroit style pizza. Deep pan pizza with a soft fluffy dough with a crisp cheesy edge.

91 Route 6a

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CASA BLANCA$15.00
3 cheese blend white pizza , garlic cream, parsley, fresh ricotta ,
CHICKEN PAHM$16.00
Classic chicken Parm on Detroit style pizza. Chicken cutlet , mozzarella. San Marzano Sauce Parm and parsley.
BUFFALO CHICKEN BACON RANCH$17.00
White meat chicken , thick cut applewood bacon, Buttery Buffalo sauce , a ranch drizzle and ranch/buffalo dust. Just a sprinkle of chives and green onion at the end.
CHEESY GARLIC DIPSTICKS$14.00
Our signature cheesy garlic bread served with warm san marzano dip
CBR$16.00
Chicken bacon ranch Edge style. Chicken, thick cut bacon, green onion and creamy buttermilk ranch. Dusted with more ranch
CARMINE$16.00
Cheddar and Mozzerella cheese blend, Italian-style meatballs carmelized onions finished with ricotta and San Marzano tomato sauce and herbs.
KIDDY POOL$15.00
1/2 pepperoni and 1/2 plain cheese . So all the kids can play nice in the pool
THE ROYALE$16.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with House Marinara and Parm. Sort of a Deluxe Pizza
DUB PEP$16.00
A double layer of pepperoni. One layer hugs the dough and the thick cut roni cups top the pizza . Finished with San Marzano sauce and a spicy maple syrup drizzle
MARGHERITA (The Queen)$15.00
Vermont white cheddar and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Warm fresh San Marzano marinara. Grated Parm and fresh garden Basil
91 Route 6a

Sandwich MA

