Edgemont
Come in and enjoy!
2800 North Central Ave
Popular Items
Location
2800 North Central Ave
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Hutch Kitchen & Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
Switch Restaurant & Bar
A cool neighborhood joint that tells the story of American comfort. We are a casual yet sophisticated place where you can enjoy unique signature cocktails and honest food cooked with integrity and soul.
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Thai Recipe Bistro
Come in and enjoy!