Edgemont

Come in and enjoy!

2800 North Central Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tuesday Smokey Joe$12.00
Caprese$10.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Basil and Oregano on a bed of organic baby arugula and tender mixed greens dressed with reduced balsamic and extra virgin olive oil.
Classic Breakfast$9.95
2 egg choice of Bacon or Ham , Rosemary Russet Potato, and fruit or bread.
Steel Cut Oatmeal$7.95
oats, seasonal fruit, granola, brown sugar and cream
Roman Red Pepper$13.95
Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Artichoke, Fresh Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, basil, oregano, Parmesan, Feta and Mozzarella Cheese
Thursday Doc$12.00
Cesar Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, Shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and our Caesar dressing.
Breakfast sandwich$9.95
2 egg bacon cheddar cheese and garlic aioli served on croissant.
2 Eggs$4.00
Sausage Pizza$11.95
Shriners Italian Sausage, Marinara, Parmesan, and Mozzarella Cheese
Cheese Pizza
Location

2800 North Central Ave

Phoenix AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

