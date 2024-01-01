Caesar salad in Edgerton
Edgerton restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Anchor Bar & Grill - Edgerton, WI
Anchor Bar & Grill - Edgerton, WI
718 E Hwy 59, Edgerton
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
More about Wet Bottoms feat. - Ziggy's BBQ & Smokehouse
Wet Bottoms feat. - Ziggy's BBQ & Smokehouse
723 Ellendale Road, Edgerton
|Smoked Salmon Caesar Salad
|$10.95
We start with fresh chopped romaine. Top it with tomatoes, and lightly smoked salmon. Served up with our home made corn bread croutons and ceaser dressing.