Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edgewater restaurants you'll love

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Edgewater

Must-try Edgewater restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli

103 North Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Cuban$8.95
Cuban Pork Ham Swiss, Mustard & Pickles Hot Pressed Until Cripsy
Italian Hoagie$8.95
Hot Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Soppressata & Provolone
Old World Italian Hoagie$10.95
12" Italian Hoagie Roll With Genoa Salami, Proscuitto, Soppressata, Imported Sharp Provolone, Hot Capicola Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper
More about Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
Dustin's Bar B Q - Edgewater image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Dustin's Bar B Q - Edgewater

1208 S Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater

Avg 4.4 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Dustin's Bar B Q - Edgewater
Elliott's Steakhouse image

 

Elliott's Steakhouse

4170 US Hwy 1, Edgewater

No reviews yet
More about Elliott's Steakhouse
Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Daytona Beach

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Port Orange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston