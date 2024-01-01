Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Edgewater

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli

103 North Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1 PAN CAKE$2.99
More about Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
Banner pic

 

Bagel Barn Food Truck - 103 NORTH RIDGE WOOD AVE

103 NORTH RIDGE WOOD AVE, EDGEWATER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cakes$3.99
More about Bagel Barn Food Truck - 103 NORTH RIDGE WOOD AVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Daytona Beach

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

No reviews yet

Deland

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Orange City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Port Orange

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston