Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Edgewater
/
Edgewater
/
Cake
Edgewater restaurants that serve cake
Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
103 North Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater
No reviews yet
1 PAN CAKE
$2.99
More about Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
Bagel Barn Food Truck - 103 NORTH RIDGE WOOD AVE
103 NORTH RIDGE WOOD AVE, EDGEWATER
No reviews yet
Cakes
$3.99
More about Bagel Barn Food Truck - 103 NORTH RIDGE WOOD AVE
Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater
Egg Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Chicken Tenders
French Fries
Grilled Chicken
More near Edgewater to explore
Daytona Beach
Avg 4
(41 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Oviedo
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Titusville
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
No reviews yet
Deland
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Orange City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Port Orange
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Palatka
No reviews yet
Ocala
Avg 4.6
(45 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.3
(85 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(205 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(558 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(522 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston