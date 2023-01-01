Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Edgewater
/
Edgewater
/
French Fries
Edgewater restaurants that serve french fries
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Dustin's Bar B Q - Edgewater - 1208 S Ridgewood Ave
1208 S Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater
Avg 4.4
(458 reviews)
French Fries
$2.99
More about Dustin's Bar B Q - Edgewater - 1208 S Ridgewood Ave
Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
103 North Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.50
More about Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken
More near Edgewater to explore
Daytona Beach
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
New Smyrna Beach
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Titusville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Oviedo
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Deland
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Ormond Beach
No reviews yet
Port Orange
No reviews yet
Orange City
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(298 restaurants)
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(422 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(382 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(417 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston