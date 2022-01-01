Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve caesar salad

Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and avocado.
More about Señor Chile
Caesar Salad image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Yellowfin Steak & Fish House

2840 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 3 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons served with tuscan caesar dressing.
More about Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
*Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
*Caesar Salad - Entree$6.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.
More about The All American Steakhouse

