Caesar salad in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Señor Chile
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons, bacon and avocado.
More about Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
2840 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, and croutons served with tuscan caesar dressing.
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
|*Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Hearts of romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons topped with 10 grilled shrimp
|*Caesar Salad - Entree
|$6.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons.