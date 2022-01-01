Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve cake

The Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crab Shack

3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.6 (25 reviews)
Crab Cake
You'll say it's the best! All jumbo lump baked to perfection!
Salted Caramel Cake$7.00
All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
You will tell us it’s the best!
All jumbo lump and baked to perfection!
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Yellowfin Steak & Fish House

2840 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 3 (372 reviews)
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$30.00
Single Jumbo lump crab cake sauteed in butter and served with wild rice and green beans.
Crab Cake Sandwhich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled with butter. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Chocolate Cake$8.25
Banana Foster Cake$7.00
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Carrot Cake$7.00
Crab Cake Caesar$18.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, and Robust Caesar dressing with Crab Cake.
Choc Mousse Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse between layers, topped with whipped cream frosting and chocolate ganache
