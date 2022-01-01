Cake in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve cake
More about The Crab Shack
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crab Shack
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Crab Cake
You'll say it's the best! All jumbo lump baked to perfection!
|Salted Caramel Cake
|$7.00
|All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
You will tell us it’s the best!
All jumbo lump and baked to perfection!
More about Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Yellowfin Steak & Fish House
2840 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$30.00
Single Jumbo lump crab cake sauteed in butter and served with wild rice and green beans.
|Crab Cake Sandwhich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled with butter. Served on a King's Hawaiian Bun and served with french fries.
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.25
|Banana Foster Cake
|$7.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cake Caesar
|$18.00
Fresh romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese, and Robust Caesar dressing with Crab Cake.
|Choc Mousse Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate cake with chocolate mousse between layers, topped with whipped cream frosting and chocolate ganache