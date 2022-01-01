Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Edgewater

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve calamari

The Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crab Shack

3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.6 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$15.00
Fried golden and served
with poblano aioli
More about The Crab Shack
Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$13.00
Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce
More about Señor Chile

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater

Crab Cakes

Chili

Steak Fajitas

Quesadillas

Taquitos

Lobsters

Shrimp Fajitas

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston