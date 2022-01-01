Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Edgewater
/
Edgewater
/
Calamari
Edgewater restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crab Shack
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
Avg 4.6
(25 reviews)
Calamari
$15.00
Fried golden and served
with poblano aioli
More about The Crab Shack
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce
More about Señor Chile
