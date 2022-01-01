Chicken salad in Edgewater

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Hearts of romaine tosses with Caesar dressing, Parmesan-Reggiano cheese, and seasoned baked croutons toped with a grilled chicken breast.
*Monterey Chicken Salad$17.00
Golden-fried, house battered chicken served over romaine with fresh avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, crisp tortilla strips, sun dried cranberries, and buttermilk herb dressing, topped with spicy pecans.
*Chicken Salad$17.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes ,cucumbers, mixed cheese, crotons and bacon with your choice of dressing and a grilled chicken breast.
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chunky Chicken Salad$13.00
Our chicken salad served with a fresh green salad. (GF)
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.00
Our chicken salad served on a jumbo croissant.
Chicken Salad Side$6.50
