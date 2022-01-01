Chimichangas in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Señor Chile - Edgewater
Señor Chile - Edgewater
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla stuffed with rice , choice of protein, beans and mexican cheese. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Chimichanga Texas
|$17.00
Fried burrito filled with beef, chicken and beans topped with chili con queso.
|Chimichanga Chicken
|$16.00
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Chimichanga Beef
|$16.00
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with seasoned ground beef topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.