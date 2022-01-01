Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Edgewater

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salsa and Chips$5.00
Chips N Salsa TOGO
More about Señor Chile
CHIPS & SALSA image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHIPS & SALSA$3.50
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater

Enchiladas

Shrimp Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Bread Pudding

Pudding

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston