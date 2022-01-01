Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Edgewater

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Fried$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$17.00
Baked Salmon on top a Spinach and Romine Salad with Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Avocado. Served with a Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Cake

Pies

Calamari

Chips And Salsa

Scallops

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston