Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Edgewater

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve enchiladas

Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Rojas$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$13.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas de Mole$14.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with queso fresco, chicken and topped with Oaxaca mole. Served with rice and beans.
More about Señor Chile
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp$20.00
2 Enchiladas stuffed with crab meat and shrimp topped with Monterey cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Suprema$16.00
Large flour tortilla filled with half shredded chicken topped with Verde sauce and the other half filled with seasoned beef topped with Enchilada sauce. Topped with Monterey cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Blancas$14.00
2 enchiladas stuffed with Sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese. Add chicken or beef $1.50. Served with rice and beans.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater

Chili

Quesadillas

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Shrimp Salad

Bread Pudding

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston