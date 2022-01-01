Enchiladas in Edgewater
More about Señor Chile
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$13.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$14.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with queso fresco, chicken and topped with Oaxaca mole. Served with rice and beans.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Enchiladas Crab & Shrimp
|$20.00
2 Enchiladas stuffed with crab meat and shrimp topped with Monterey cheese and ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchilada Suprema
|$16.00
Large flour tortilla filled with half shredded chicken topped with Verde sauce and the other half filled with seasoned beef topped with Enchilada sauce. Topped with Monterey cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Blancas
|$14.00
2 enchiladas stuffed with Sour cream and Monterey Jack cheese. Add chicken or beef $1.50. Served with rice and beans.