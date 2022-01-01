Fajitas in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Señor Chile
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Rancho Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, your choice of protein, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Mexican cheese.
|Fajita-Dilla
|$13.00
Specialty Quesdailla to share with others, filled with onion, peppers, chicken, and cheese. Served with Sour Cream and Gaucamole.
|Fajitas Vegetarian
|$15.00
Grilled green peppers, onions, zucchini, yellow squash, and mushrooms. Served with salad, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|*Chicken Fajitas
|$18.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Fajita Burrito
|$17.00
Burrito filled with your choice of Steak or Chicken with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
|Fajita Chix/Shrimp
|$21.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
|Fajita Burrito Shrimp
|$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.