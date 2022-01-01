Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast$4.50
More about Señor Chile
Old Stein Inn image

 

Old Stein Inn

1143 Central AveE, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Inn Cut Fries, Apple Sauce
More about Old Stein Inn
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse

