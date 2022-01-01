Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Edgewater

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse - Edgewater

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
*Cobb Chicken Salad - Grilled$17.00
Fresh mixed greens topped with diced tomatoes, crisp bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cucumbers, and your choice of grilled or fried chicken.
More about The All American Steakhouse - Edgewater
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Peaches, Chicken & Blueberry Salad$16.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater

Steak Fajitas

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Scallops

Fajitas

Burritos

Enchiladas

Carne Asada

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (76 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (672 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (246 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston