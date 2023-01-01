Mussels in Edgewater

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crab Shack - Edgewater

3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.6 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels$11.00
One full pound of fresh Northern mussels,
sautéed in garlic, white wine,
and fresh tomato
More about The Crab Shack - Edgewater
Banner pic

 

Lemongrass - South River - Edgewater - South River Crossing

3059 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Mussels$11.95
Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce, served with a spicy lime vinaigrette
More about Lemongrass - South River - Edgewater - South River Crossing

