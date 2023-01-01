Mussels in Edgewater
The Crab Shack - Edgewater
3111 Solomons Island Rd, Edgewater
|Mussels
|$11.00
One full pound of fresh Northern mussels,
sautéed in garlic, white wine,
and fresh tomato
Lemongrass - South River - Edgewater - South River Crossing
3059 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater
|Steamed Mussels
|$11.95
Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce, served with a spicy lime vinaigrette