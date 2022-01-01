Quesadillas in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve quesadillas
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries
|Quesadilla Loca
|$13.00
Our crazy twist on a quesadilla, 12" flour tortilla with your choice of protein, melted oaxaca cheese laid out in a bowl and then stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Quesadilla Clasica
|$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree
|$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
|Hawaiian Quesadilla
|$15.00
Pineapple, bacon, and BBQ chicken served on flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.