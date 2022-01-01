Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Edgewater

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve quesadillas

Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Kids Quesadilla with chicken. Served w/ Fries
Quesadilla Loca$13.00
Our crazy twist on a quesadilla, 12" flour tortilla with your choice of protein, melted oaxaca cheese laid out in a bowl and then stuffed with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla Clasica$13.00
12” flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of protein. Served with salad, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Señor Chile
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Chicken Quesadilla image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas with grilled chicken, cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Hawaiian Quesadilla$15.00
Pineapple, bacon, and BBQ chicken served on flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewater

Taquitos

Shrimp Fajitas

Cobb Salad

Crab Cakes

Lobsters

Bread Pudding

Chicken Fajitas

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (72 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston