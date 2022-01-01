Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants that serve salmon salad

Señor Chile image

 

Señor Chile

105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Southwest Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
More about Señor Chile
*Salmon Salad image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Salmon Salad$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50
More about The All American Steakhouse
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cobb Salad$17.00
Baked Salmon on top a Spinach and Romine Salad with Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Avocado. Served with a Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

