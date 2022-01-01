Salmon salad in Edgewater
Edgewater restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about Señor Chile
Señor Chile
105 Mayo Rd, Edgewater
|Salmon Southwest Salad
|$16.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
More about The All American Steakhouse
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|*Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Mesquite grilled salmon served over mixed greens with tomatoes, sun dried cranberries, chopped dates, and champagne vinaigrette. ADD Goat cheese 1.50