Shrimp fajitas in Edgewater

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach

Avg 4.6 (64 reviews)
Takeout
*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
*Shrimp Fajitas$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Burrito Shrimp$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
Fajita Shrimp$21.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater

