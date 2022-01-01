Shrimp fajitas in Edgewater
The All American Steakhouse
139 Mitchells Chance Rd, Edgewater Beach
|*Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled shrimp and steak served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|$24.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled chicken and shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
|*Shrimp Fajitas
|$19.00
Plentiful portion of marinated grilled Shrimp served with grilled peppers and onions. Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, salsa, sour cream, and warm flour tortillas.
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Edgewater
74 Central Avenue West, Edgewater
|Fajita Burrito Shrimp
|$18.00
Burrito filled with Shrimp with green peppers, onions, pico de gallo topped with ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
|Fajita Shrimp
|$21.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.