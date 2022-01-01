Edgewater restaurants you'll love
Edgewater's top cuisines
Must-try Edgewater restaurants
More about Yacht Club
Yacht Club
541 River Road, Edgewater
|Popular items
|Fried Shrimp Basket
|$16.00
French Fries and Tartar Sauce
|Jumbo Brazilian Lobster Tail
|$49.00
Garlic Mash, Asparagus Spears, Drawn Butter
|Classic Caesar salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan reggianno, and croutons
More about Pizza Club
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Club
725 River Rd, Edgewater
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.95
Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce
|Fries
|$5.55
Your choice of regular or curly fries
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressings
More about Taverna Veranda
Taverna Veranda
725 River Road, Edgewater
|Popular items
|HALF RACK LAMB CHOPS
|$42.00
served with roasted potatoes
|KEFTE
|$14.00
ground lamb & beef, mint, tzaziki
|GREEK SALAD
|$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, olives, feta
More about 78 The Promenade
78 The Promenade
78 The Promenade, Edgewater
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater
Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater
547 River Rd, Edgewater
More about Rebecca's Restaurant
Rebecca's Restaurant
236 Old River Road, Edgewater
|Popular items
|Lechon Asado
|$23.00
Our Iconic slow roasted pork dish served with our homemade mojo sauce
|Cuban Croquetas
|$8.00
Puree of Chicken, Beef or Pork deep fried till golden
|Spicy Sopa de Pollo
|$9.00
Fresh spicy chicken soup with avocado
More about Kaneda - Foodcourt 2
Kaneda - Foodcourt 2
595 River Rd, Edgewater
More about Hannosuke - Foodcourt 1
Hannosuke - Foodcourt 1
595 River Rd, Edgewater
More about The River Palm Terrace (Edgewater)
The River Palm Terrace (Edgewater)
1416 River Road, Edgewater
More about Tsujita - Foodcourt 3
Tsujita - Foodcourt 3
595 River Rd, Edgewater