Edgewater restaurants you'll love

Go
Edgewater restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Edgewater

Edgewater's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Edgewater restaurants

Yacht Club image

 

Yacht Club

541 River Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp Basket$16.00
French Fries and Tartar Sauce
Jumbo Brazilian Lobster Tail$49.00
Garlic Mash, Asparagus Spears, Drawn Butter
Classic Caesar salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan reggianno, and croutons
More about Yacht Club
Pizza Club image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Club

725 River Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (4587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
Hand-breaded, fried golden brown and served with our own special marinara dipping sauce
Fries$5.55
Your choice of regular or curly fries
Greek Salad$6.95
Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Red Onions, Green Peppers & Greek Vinaigrette Dressings
More about Pizza Club
Taverna Veranda image

 

Taverna Veranda

725 River Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
HALF RACK LAMB CHOPS$42.00
served with roasted potatoes
KEFTE$14.00
ground lamb & beef, mint, tzaziki
GREEK SALAD$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, olives, feta
More about Taverna Veranda
78 The Promenade image

 

78 The Promenade

78 The Promenade, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 78 The Promenade
Gigi and Mario image

 

Gigi and Mario

86 The Promenade, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Gigi and Mario
Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater image

 

Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater

547 River Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater
Restaurant banner

 

Rebecca's Restaurant

236 Old River Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lechon Asado$23.00
Our Iconic slow roasted pork dish served with our homemade mojo sauce
Cuban Croquetas$8.00
Puree of Chicken, Beef or Pork deep fried till golden
Spicy Sopa de Pollo$9.00
Fresh spicy chicken soup with avocado
More about Rebecca's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Kaneda - Foodcourt 2

595 River Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Kaneda - Foodcourt 2
Restaurant banner

 

Hannosuke - Foodcourt 1

595 River Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Hannosuke - Foodcourt 1
Restaurant banner

 

The River Palm Terrace (Edgewater)

1416 River Road, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The River Palm Terrace (Edgewater)
Restaurant banner

 

Tsujita - Foodcourt 3

595 River Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Tsujita - Foodcourt 3

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Edgewater

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Edgewater to explore

Astoria

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Weehawken

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston