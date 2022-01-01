Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Toast

Edgewater restaurants that serve bruschetta

Pizza Club image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Club

725 River Rd, Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (4587 reviews)
Takeout
Bruschetta Pizza$15.40
Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
More about Pizza Club
Item pic

 

Gigi and Mario - 86 The Promenade

86 The Promenade, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschettas mix$13.00
Toasted home bread (order of 3)
- arugula,prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, olive oil
- goat cheese, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, olive oil.
- pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes.
More about Gigi and Mario - 86 The Promenade

