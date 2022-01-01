Bruschetta in Edgewater
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Club
725 River Rd, Edgewater
|Bruschetta Pizza
|$15.40
Diced Tomatoes, Fresh Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
Gigi and Mario - 86 The Promenade
86 The Promenade, Edgewater
|Bruschettas mix
|$13.00
Toasted home bread (order of 3)
- arugula,prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, olive oil
- goat cheese, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, olive oil.
- pesto, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes.