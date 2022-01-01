Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Edgewater
/
Edgewater
/
Clams
Edgewater restaurants that serve clams
Yacht Club
541 River Road, Edgewater
No reviews yet
Clams (Half Dozen)
$12.00
More about Yacht Club
Gigi and Mario
86 The Promenade, Edgewater
No reviews yet
Cherry stone Clam
$18.00
freshly shucked in-house cherry stone clams, mozzarella, parsley, garlic
More about Gigi and Mario
