Shrimp tempura in Edgewater

Edgewater restaurants
Edgewater restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Hannosuke NJ

595 River Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
-16. Shrimp Tempura Plate$14.48
4 shrimp, Soft-boiled egg, Seaweed, Shishito pepper, Pumpkin, Broccoli
More about Hannosuke NJ
Tsujita NJ

595 River Rd, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura$4.98
More about Tsujita NJ

