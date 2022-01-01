78 The Promenade
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.
78 The Promenade
Popular Items
Location
78 The Promenade
Edgewater NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rebecca's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Gigi and Mario
Casual American-Italian pizzeria and restaurant from Chef Mathieu Palombino. Lovingly crafted large pies and Italian-American classics along the Promenade. Dine-in lunch and dinner, takeout, and delivery seven days a week. Great for families and large groups, with plenty of comfortable booth seating and outdoor dining.
Yacht Club
American Seafood Waterfront Dining on the Hudson River.
Spirit Bar & Restaurant - Edgewater
Come in and enjoy!