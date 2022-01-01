Go
Toast

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

Featuring 3 locations in Chesterfield, Creve Couer and Edwardsville

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

550 Chesterfield Center • $$

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$7.50
Mixed field greens, tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese, parmesan, your choice of sweet red wine vinaigrette or ranch dressing
Dijon Chicken$19.50
Grilled chicken breast, chardonnay-dijon cream, garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus
Traditional Burger$11.50
1/3 pound burger on a brioche bun, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle
Atlantic Salmon$27.50
grilled, smoked chili-cheddar grits, broccolini, saffron vermouth cream
Javelina Chicken$12.50
grilled chicken, white cheddar, chipotle cumin aioli, bacon, roasted red peppers
Caesar Wedge Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, ciabatta croutons, house made garlic-caesar dressing, finished with parmesan
Green Apple Salad$8.50
field greens, goat cheese, red onion, dried cherries, apple cider vinaigrette
Pistachio Herbed Goat Cheese$13.50
herbs, pear-white wine syrup, lavash, grilled baguette
Blackened Fish Tacos$13.50
Two blackened fish tacos, with tomatillo salsa, avocado-cilantro crema, shaved cabbage, on flour tortillas
Bronzini and Shrimp$25.50
pan seared Mediterranean sea bass, white wine risotto, grilled asparagus, spicy pesto cream sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Corkage Fee
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

550 Chesterfield Center

Chesterfield MO

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bishop's Post

No reviews yet

Here at Bishop’s Post, we like to look back and celebrate our past. Always remembering how we got here, yet forging ahead. That is why you’ll find our menu stocked with timeless favorites – traditional fare that people know, love, and crave – with contemporary and bold defining flavors. We like to think of it as “the best version of your classic favorites”.

Thai Sawadee

No reviews yet

At Thai Sawadee, we are passionate about creating delicious, authentic dishes that leave you with an unforgettable experience.

Crushed Red - Chesterfield

No reviews yet

At Crushed Red, we believe food that's served quickly should be great food, and great food should be good for our planet. We also believe that it takes experience and true artisan know-how to make this happen. Our chopped-to-order salads and hand stretched pizzas are prepared to exacting standards by people who have a deep understanding of food and care about what they serve.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we’ve designed our restaurants to produce very little waste: because care about our guests, and the impact we have on our community and the world around us.

Sarah's Cake Shop - Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston