Cake in Edgewood
Edgewood restaurants that serve cake
More about Island Spice Grille & Lounge
FRENCH FRIES
Island Spice Grille & Lounge
2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood
|Rum Pound Cake
|$8.00
Contains nuts and raisins
|Red velvet Cake
|$6.50
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
Contains peanuts
More about Venetian Italian Eatery
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Venetian Italian Eatery
1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood
|Crab Cake Egg Rolls
|$21.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, Italian cheese blend-egg roll wrapped. Served over pickled onions with sweet and spicy imperial sauce on the side.
|Crab Cake Egg Rolls
|$21.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, Italian cheese blend-egg roll wrapped. Served over pickled onions with sweet and spicy imperial sauce on the side.
|Cheese Cakes
|$5.49