Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Edgewood

Go
Edgewood restaurants
Toast

Edgewood restaurants that serve cake

Island Spice Grille & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Island Spice Grille & Lounge

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood

Avg 4.3 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rum Pound Cake$8.00
Contains nuts and raisins
Red velvet Cake$6.50
Carrot Cake$6.50
Contains peanuts
More about Island Spice Grille & Lounge
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Venetian Italian Eatery

1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Egg Rolls$21.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, Italian cheese blend-egg roll wrapped. Served over pickled onions with sweet and spicy imperial sauce on the side.
Crab Cake Egg Rolls$21.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, Italian cheese blend-egg roll wrapped. Served over pickled onions with sweet and spicy imperial sauce on the side.
Cheese Cakes$5.49
More about Venetian Italian Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Edgewood

Stew

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Chicken Pasta

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Edgewood to explore

Bel Air

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Fallston

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Havre De Grace

No reviews yet

Middle River

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Abingdon

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston