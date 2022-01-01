Tacos in Edgewood
Island Spice Grille & Lounge
2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood
|Jerk Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
TWO soft-tacos made with jerk shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and aioli drizzle. **Removing ingredients will alter the taste**
|Salmon Bites Tacos
|$12.00
Three soft-tacos made with our famous fried salmon bites , pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and sweet chili sauce. **Removing ingredients will alter the taste**