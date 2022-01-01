Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Edgewood

Edgewood restaurants
Edgewood restaurants that serve tacos

Island Spice Grille & Lounge

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood

Avg 4.3 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Shrimp Tacos$12.00
TWO soft-tacos made with jerk shrimp, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and aioli drizzle. **Removing ingredients will alter the taste**
Salmon Bites Tacos$12.00
Three soft-tacos made with our famous fried salmon bites , pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese, and sweet chili sauce. **Removing ingredients will alter the taste**
Venetian Italian Eatery

1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Fish Tacos$16.00
TWO Crispy breaded salmon, avocado, house-made salsa, shredded Monterey, sriracha aioli.
