Go
Toast

Edgewood Winery

Come in and enjoy!

1637 Rt-56 E

No reviews yet

Location

1637 Rt-56 E

Spring Church PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

G&G Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving The Alle-Kiski Valley for 52 Years.

Ianni's Pizzeria of Vandergrift

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dommy's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Falsetti’s Villa

No reviews yet

Family owned Italian restaurant happily serving our customers in the region for more than 50 years. We offer pasta, poultry, beef, veal, seafood entrees; soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts; soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails. We also provide trays and half trays; to-go service; and, a large backroom that can accommodate parties of up to 30 people. Please check out our menu online for a complete listing.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston