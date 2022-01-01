Go
Edie Jo's

Edie Jo’s is a neighborhood bar & café located in the heart of Flatbush. Our drinks are classic. Our food is American. The beer is local. Our wine is biodynamic. We offer a welcoming environment to gather with family and friends, no matter the time.
Our space is yours. Join us.

630 Flatbush Avenue • $$

French Toast with Berries$14.00
French toast made with Italian filone and cinnamon, served with maple syrup, fresh seasonal berries, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
Baked Mac & Cheese$15.00
Fusili mac & cheese with bechamel made of cheddar and gruyere with red pepper flake, black peppercorns topped with spicy serrano pepper bread crumbs and baked in a cast iron dish until golden brown.
Sweet Potato Hash with Avocado$10.00
A hearty hash with roasted sweet potato, red onion, and bell peppers seasoned with cumin, nutmeg, and olive oil topped with sliced avocado. (Vegan). Add a fried egg or andouille sausage if you don't need it vegan.
Bloody Mary$10.00
Vodka, House Bloody Mix, House Pickles, Togarashi Salt.
Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

630 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
