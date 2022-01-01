Edie Jo's
Edie Jo’s is a neighborhood bar & café located in the heart of Flatbush. Our drinks are classic. Our food is American. The beer is local. Our wine is biodynamic. We offer a welcoming environment to gather with family and friends, no matter the time.
Our space is yours. Join us.
630 Flatbush Avenue • $$
630 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
