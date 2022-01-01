Go
Toast

Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar

I’m Edie and this is my café. A delectably digestible collection of my favorite things from around the world. Grab some coffee, sit down for a meal, or end the day with a drink or two. Whatever brings you in, make yourself at home. We’ll take care of you.

675 N. Wells • $$

Avg 4 (110 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$4.45
2 shots of espresso with steamed organic whole milk.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

675 N. Wells

Chicago IL

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hannah's Bretzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

India House Restaurant - Chicago

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Goddess and the Baker

No reviews yet

Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

Lito's Empanadas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston