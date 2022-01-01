Edie's All Day Cafe & Bar

Goddess and the Baker

Goddess and the Baker is a fast-casual, fun cafe with locations in the heart of Chicago and Brookfield, WI . We serve breakfast, sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and, of course the best coffee around all day, every day. Our food is seriously good, our coffee is creative and delicious, and our culture is fun with a welcoming vibe. We are passionate about great food and service.

