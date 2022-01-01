Go
Edina Grill

At Edina Grill we serve fresh, always made from scratch fare. Whether you join us for all day breakfast or date night dinner, our team is ready to serve you craveable fare and passionate hospitality.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5028 France Ave S • $$

Avg 4.4 (985 reviews)

Popular Items

French Toast.$11.50
egg dipped ciabatta, whipped butter
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
housemade nashville sauce, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles on cheddar-crusted bun
Fish & Chips$16.50
no. 1 kölsch beer battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, house-made tartar sauce
Baja Bowl$14.50
pork carnitas, taco slaw, pinto beans, avocado, charred corn, oven-roasted roma tomatoes, tomatillo rice, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro (riced cauliflower substitute available)
Big 'Ol Breakfast Burrito.$12.95
hashbrowns, wisconsin cheddar, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa, salsa rojo, cilantro.
Blue Ribbon Turkey Burger$14.50
house-made turkey patty, peanuts, curry spices, pepperjack, poblano peanut pesto aioli, lettuce
Cheeseburger$14.50
beef patty, american cheese
Side Breakfast Meat.$3.50
modifiers: bacon, crispy bacon, beyond sausage, sausage, turkey sausage, ham
Honey Lime Chicken Salad.$15.95
mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, charred sweet corn, golden raisins, avocado, blue cheese, bacon, honey lime dressing
Kids Mickey Pancake$8.00
served with fruit on the side [add bacon or sausage 1.00]
Location

5028 France Ave S

Edina MN

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
