Chicken tenders in Edinboro

Edinboro restaurants
Edinboro restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Flip Cafe

103 Meadville St, Edinboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders and Fries$5.50
Chicken Tender Basket$8.99
More about Flip Cafe
Sunset Grill - Edinboro

12670 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro

Avg 4 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Sunset Grill - Edinboro

