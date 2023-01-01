Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Edinboro
/
Edinboro
/
Chicken Wraps
Edinboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Flip Cafe
103 Meadville St, Edinboro
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Wrap
$8.99
With Choice of Buffalo Sauce, Honey Mustard, Ranch or Cajun Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Flip Cafe
Sunset Grill - Edinboro
12670 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro
Avg 4
(37 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$9.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$9.50
More about Sunset Grill - Edinboro
Browse other tasty dishes in Edinboro
Paninis
Sweet Potato Fries
Pretzels
Chicken Tenders
Turkey Bacon
More near Edinboro to explore
Erie
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bemus Point
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Mayville
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Franklin
No reviews yet
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Erie
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Jamestown
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(442 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(846 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(332 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(619 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston