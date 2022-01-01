Edinburg restaurants you'll love
Reserva Coffee Roasters
1204 West Schunior Street, Edinburg
|Dark Chocolate Mocha (ICED)
Dark chocolate, single/double espresso, and milk. 16 oz./20 oz.
|Poached Egg Avocado Toast
Sliced avocado, house seasonings, poached egg served on a multigrain bread.
|Almendra White Chocolate Mocha (HOT)
A twist on our signature drink! White chocolate, sweet almond syrup, espresso and milk.
12 oz./16.oz./20 oz.
LOS CAZADORES SPORTS BAR AND GRILL
3625 E. Richardson Rd Suite B, Edinburg
University Draft House- Edinburg
2405 W University Dr. Suite F, Edinburg
Barrelhouse Kitchen and Bar
1927 South Tourist Drive, Edinburg