Go
Toast

Edison Lunch Box

Come in and enjoy! Located inside the Lee County Justice Center on the 2nd Floor- Monroe St. Side of the building

1700 Monroe Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Starbucks Regular Coffee$2.35
Philly Cheesesteak w/Peppers & Onions$7.51
Grilled thinly sliced steak and American cheese on a sub roll with grilled peppers and onions. You can also choose your own toppings
Cheeseburger$7.28
Hand pattied fresh ground beef with your choice of toppings
Grilled Cheese$4.70
Traditional Grilled Cheese on your choice of bread served with chips
BLT Toasted Sandwich$7.51
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on your choice of toasted bread
20 OZ Fountain Soda$1.88
20oz self serve
Quesadilla$7.51
Nachos your way- Top with your favorite toppings or have plain!
*If no toppings are selected, they will come plain*
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.51
Homemade Chicken Salad made with 100% Chicken Breast, Celery & Oinins
Egg & Cheese with Bacon$4.93
Egg & cheese with your choice of bacon
See full menu

Location

1700 Monroe Street

Fort Myers FL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Cup Café

No reviews yet

Healthy, sustainable, and organic is our mission! We offer local coffee & loose-leaf tea, bubble tea, raw juices & whole food smoothies, vegan meals for breakfast and lunch, made-to-order salads and wraps, soups, vegan desserts, açaí bowls, and much more.

The Standard Restaurant

No reviews yet

Legendary cuisine

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

3 Pepper Burrito

No reviews yet

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston